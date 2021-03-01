Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide continue to drop, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,466 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 862,170. There were a total of 26,333 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,936 cases (743 cases per 10,000 residents) and 553 deaths. That's an increase of 167 cases since Saturday's report and one new death. (Note: These numbers were not updated on Sunday.)
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,630 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,823 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 85 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,244 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 36,674 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,753 total cases (929 cases per 10,000 residents) and 223 deaths; Davidson County with 14,636 total cases (873 cases per 10,000 residents) and 158 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,866 total cases (834 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,229 total cases (921 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,849 total cases (753 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, seven fewer than Sunday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 65% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,254 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 68 from Saturday's report. (Note: These numbers were not updated on Sunday.)
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,319 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 32 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 67,012 first doses have been administered in Guilford County. 36,081 second doses have been administered. Statewide, just over 2.47 million doses have been administered through Sunday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 50,505 from Sunday. The CDC also reported 1,062 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 511,839.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.