Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide continue to drop, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,466 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 862,170. There were a total of 26,333 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,936 cases (743 cases per 10,000 residents) and 553 deaths. That's an increase of 167 cases since Saturday's report and one new death. (Note: These numbers were not updated on Sunday.)