Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide drop below 1,000, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: State officials noted over the weekend that Monday's data may appear higher because it includes some data not added to Saturday's report. Monday's data shows 1,337 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 886,218. There were a total of 20,012 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,168 cases (766 cases per 10,000 residents) and 567 deaths. That's an increase of 181 cases since Saturday's report and three new deaths.