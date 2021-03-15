Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide drop below 1,000, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: State officials noted over the weekend that Monday's data may appear higher because it includes some data not added to Saturday's report. Monday's data shows 1,337 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 886,218. There were a total of 20,012 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,168 cases (766 cases per 10,000 residents) and 567 deaths. That's an increase of 181 cases since Saturday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,084 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,062 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 525 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,249 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,452 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,231 total cases (958 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 14,931 cases (891 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,651 total cases (854 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,780 total cases (959 cases per 10,000 residents) and 207 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,971 total cases (766 cases per 10,000 residents) and 64 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,709 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday , an increase of 18 from Saturday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 976 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 52 fewer than on Friday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 100,247 first doses and 52,285 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.33 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.26 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 40,428 from Friday. The CDC also reported 589 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 532,355.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
