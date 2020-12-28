Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record high of 3,192

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,888 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 520,716. There were a total of 13,732 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, a record 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,810 cases (443 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 182 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,769 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening and 20,983 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 290 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 205 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,091 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,922 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,120 total cases (597 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 8,361 total cases (499 cases per 10,000 residents) and 77 deaths; Forsyth County with 19,947 total cases (522 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; Randolph County with 7,753 total cases (540 cases per 10,000 residents) and 118 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,324 total cases (475 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,561 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 12 from the previous day.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations reached a new record Sunday, with 3,192 people hospitalized, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 69 more hospitalizations than reported the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 19 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 179,104 since Saturday's report. The CDC also reported 1,309 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 330,901. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
