Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide reach record high of 3,192

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,888 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 520,716. There were a total of 13,732 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, a record 14.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 23,810 cases (443 cases per 10,000 residents) and 308 deaths. That's an increase of 182 cases and no new deaths from the previous day.