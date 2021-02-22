Monday's COVID-19 update: Less than 100 cases reported in Guilford and no new deaths, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,133 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 844,770. There were a total of 33,208 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,089 cases (728 cases per 10,000 residents) and 537 deaths. That's an increase of 98 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,505 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,130 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 506 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 113 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,234 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,118 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,426 total cases (910 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; Davidson County with 14,443 total cases (862 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,256 total cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 338 deaths; Randolph County with 12,874 total cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,711 total cases (737 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, seven fewer than Sunday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,934 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of eight from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,567 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 80 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.88 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 71,214 from Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,104 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 496,112. This information is expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
