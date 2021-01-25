Monday's COVID-19 update: More than 8,700 people have died statewide, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 4,633 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 723,445. There were a total of 43,123 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 10.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,373 cases (621 cases per 10,000 residents) and 377 deaths. That's an increase of 254 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,138 active cases of COVID-19 and 29,851 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 348 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 228 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,175 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 24.365 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,318 total cases (786 cases per 10,000 residents) and 171 deaths; Davidson County with 12,370 total cases (738 cases per 10,000 residents) and 115 deaths; Forsyth County with 26,686 total cases (698 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Randolph County with 10,812 total cases (753 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,037 total cases (663 cases per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 217 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday morning, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 14.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 8,720 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 25 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,287 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 16 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 24.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 171,844 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,414 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 416,010. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
