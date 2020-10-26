Monday's COVID-19 update: Nearly 1,200 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,643 new cases as of noon Monday. The cumulative total is 261,742. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 27,557 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 103 new cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 11,200 (208 cases per 10,000 residents), with 205 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of Friday, there have been 10,631 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 194 verified deaths. That's an increase of 119 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 755 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,146 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,095 cases (301 cases per 10,000 residents) and 76 deaths; Davidson County had 3,660 cases (218 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,703 (228 cases per 10,000 residents) and 119 deaths; Randolph County had 3,707 cases (258 cases per 10,000 residents) and 62 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,932 cases (212 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,157 state residents have died. That's 13 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 1,193 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 45 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 8.55 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 83,851 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 472,338 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 224,221 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 828 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
