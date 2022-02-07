Monday's COVID-19 update: Newly reported cases, hospitalizations, continue to decline

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health: There were 202 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, 25 fewer than Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,249 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,032 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 458 fewer than on Thursday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, 342,097 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 322,063 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 150,696 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.