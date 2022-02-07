Monday's COVID-19 update: Newly reported cases, hospitalizations, continue to decline

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 4,727 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 29,955 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 19.3% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 110,512 cases (20,573 cases per 100,000 residents) and 1,012 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 7,034 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 876 additional cases reported since Friday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 161 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 108,200 cumulative cases and 96,822 county residents had recovered from the illness as of Friday.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 44,572 total cases (26,295 cases per 100,000 residents) and 421 deaths; Davidson County with 41,461 cases (24,737 cases per 100,000 residents) and 373 deaths; Forsyth County with 88,519 total cases (23,155 cases per 100,000 residents) and 708 deaths; Randolph County with 34,090 total cases (23,728 cases per 100,000 residents) and 378 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,936 total cases (23,004 cases per 100,000 residents) and 248 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 202 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, 25 fewer than Friday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 79% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 21,249 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,032 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 458 fewer than on Thursday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 342,097 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 322,063 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 150,696 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 76.41 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 73,625 new cases reported Monday. The CDC also reported 322 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 899,756.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.