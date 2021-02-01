Monday's COVID-19 update: No new deaths in Guilford, but over 200 new cases documented, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,776 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 761,302. There were a total of 37,945 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 35,206 cases (655 cases per 10,000 residents) and 414 deaths. That's an increase of 228 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,113 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,721 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 193 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 27,233 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,852 total cases (817 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 13,058 total cases (779 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,913 total cases (730 cases per 10,000 residents) and 280 deaths; Randolph County with 11,508 total cases (801 cases per 10,000 residents) and 179 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,278 total cases (690 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 15.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,342 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of seven from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,781 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of one from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.92 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 141,559 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,884 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 438,035. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
