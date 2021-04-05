Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 150,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,054 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 922,560. There were a total of 13,289 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,431 cases (809 cases per 10,000 residents) and 621 deaths. That's an increase of 412 cases since Thursday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,467 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,831 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 570 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 55 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,257 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,793 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,023 total cases (997 cases per 10,000 residents) and 241 deaths; Davidson County with 15,492 cases (918 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,598 total cases (874 cases per 10,000 residents) and 363 deaths; Randolph County with 14,336 total cases (992 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,134 total cases (781 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,173 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 37 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 907 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 90% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's four fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 151,117 first doses and 90,451 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.21 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.49 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 67,989 from the day before. The CDC also reported 789 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 553,681. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
