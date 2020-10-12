Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 300 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,276 new cases as of noon Friday. The cumulative total is 232,747. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 27,662 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 337 new cases reported over the weekend and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,863 (185 cases per 10,000 residents), with 191 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 9,460 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 108 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 709 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,512 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,464 cases (268 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,230 cases (194 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,682 cases (203 cases per 10,000 residents) and 105 deaths; Randolph County had 3,224 cases (225 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,582 cases (174 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,773 state residents have died. That's 26 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,109 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 64 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.58 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. That's 54,887 more cases than Thursday's total. There have been 322,741 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 212,111 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 979 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
