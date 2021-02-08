Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 37,000 cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,084 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 799,279 There were a total of 32,287 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,108 cases (691 cases per 10,000 residents) and 454 deaths. That's an increase of 162 cases since Saturday's report and no new deaths.