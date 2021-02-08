Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 37,000 cases documented in Guilford since beginning of pandemic, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,084 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 799,279 There were a total of 32,287 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,108 cases (691 cases per 10,000 residents) and 454 deaths. That's an increase of 162 cases since Saturday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,741 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,609 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 423 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 158 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,215 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 29,444 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,587 total cases (861 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Davidson County with 13,708 total cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 142 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,448 total cases (770 cases per 10,000 residents) and 298 deaths; Randolph County with 12,095 total cases (842 cases per 10,000 residents) and 190 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,454 total cases (709 cases per 10,000 residents) and 50 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 144 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next four months. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,991 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of eight from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,339 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 39 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.76 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 107,489 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,820 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 460,582. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
