Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,778 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,122,412. There were a total of 32,325 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 12.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 52,540 cases (978.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths.