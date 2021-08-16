Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 3,778 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,122,412. There were a total of 32,325 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 12.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 52,540 cases (978.1 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,429 active cases of COVID-19 and 51,710 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 133 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 48,549 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,380 total cases (1,202.3 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 18,652 cases (1,112.8 cases per 10,000 residents) and 210 deaths; Forsyth County with 40,116 total cases (1,049.3 cases per 10,000 residents) and 437 deaths; Randolph County with 16,507 total cases (1,149 cases per 10,000 residents) and 240 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,761 total cases (962.6 cases per 10,000 residents) and 183 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,880 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,651 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 84 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 292,073 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 270,618 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.09 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 36.55 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 140,144 from the day before. The CDC also reported 804 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 618,591. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
