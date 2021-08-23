Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 600 cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,184 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,161,818. There were a total of 36,747 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 13.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,006 cases (1,005.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 751 deaths.