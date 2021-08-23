Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 600 cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,184 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,161,818. There were a total of 36,747 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 13.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 54,006 cases (1,005.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 751 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,802 active cases of COVID-19 and 52,563 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 736 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 142 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 49,024 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 20,954 total cases (1,236.2 cases per 10,000 residents) and 291 deaths; Davidson County with 19,280 cases (1,150.3 cases per 10,000 residents) and 211 deaths; Forsyth County with 41,343 total cases (1,081.4 cases per 10,000 residents) and 440 deaths; Randolph County with 16,902 total cases (1,176.5 cases per 10,000 residents) and 247 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,053 total cases (994.7 cases per 10,000 residents) and 188 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 123 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,120 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,197 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 52 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 296,063 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 274,341 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.25 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 37.58 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 157,450 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,120 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 625,375.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
