Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 900 cases and 6 deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,346 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 45,156 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 11.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 59,248 cases and 784 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,341 active cases of COVID-19 and 57,590 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 161 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 53,506 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,168 total cases and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 22,639 cases and 237 deaths; Forsyth County with 45,776 total cases and 479 deaths; Randolph County with 18,765 total cases and 268 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,187 total cases and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,247 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,514 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 87 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 308,592 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 287,499 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.83 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 40.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 162,179 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,860 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 656,318.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.