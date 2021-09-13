Monday's COVID-19 update: Over 900 cases and 6 deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

Cone Health: There were 151 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,247 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,514 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 87 fewer than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 308,592 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 287,499 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.83 million doses have been administered in that same time.