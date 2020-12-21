Monday's COVID-19 update: Positive tests at 11% statewide as NC death toll reaches 6,240; Guilford records 152 new cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,479 new cases on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 483,647. There were a total of 36,514 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 11% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,154 cases (412 cases per 10,000 residents) and 293 deaths. That's an increase of 152 cases and no new deaths from the day before.