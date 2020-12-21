Monday's COVID-19 update: Positive tests at 11% statewide as NC death toll reaches 6,240; Guilford records 152 new cases

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,479 new cases on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 483,647. There were a total of 36,514 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 11% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 22,154 cases (412 cases per 10,000 residents) and 293 deaths. That's an increase of 152 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,265 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday and 19,970 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 278 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 205 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,070 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 16,425 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 9,352 total cases (552 cases per 10,000 residents) and 116 deaths; Davidson County with 7,564 total cases (451 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Forsyth County with 18,525 total cases (485 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Randolph County with 7,234 total cases (504 cases per 10,000 residents) and 109 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,021 total cases (442 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,240 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 16 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations are closing in on 3,000, with 2,817 people hospitalized statewide Sunday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 69 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 18 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 197,616 since Sunday's report. The CDC also reported 1,584 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 316,844.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
