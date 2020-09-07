The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,018 new cases as of noon Monday, for a cumulative total of 177,919. There were 10,730 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 41 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,322 (137 cases per 10,000 residents), with 171 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 610 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,123 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Sunday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,417 cases (205 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,312 cases (139 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,432 cases (170 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,499 cases (174 cases per 10,000 residents) and 45 deaths; and Rockingham County had 991 cases (109 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,897 state residents have died. That's 7 more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 78% of hospitals reporting, 765 people were hospitalized Saturday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 65 fewer than Friday. However, a NCDHHS statement said that it "has experienced continued technical and submissions issues with hospital systems data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data. NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues." Because of this, officials said hospital numbers are likely higher than what is currently being reported.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.22 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, the latest data available. There have been 292,055 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 188,051 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 892 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
