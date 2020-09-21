Monday's COVID-19 update: So far, 3,247 state residents have died

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 800 new cases as of noon Monday, for a cumulative total of 194,381. There were 8,231 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, since Saturday, there were 93 additional cases reported and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,157 (151 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 168 verified deaths. That's an increase of 63 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 646 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,680 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,749 cases (225 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,613 cases (157 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,833 cases (180 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths; Randolph County had 2,672 cases (186 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,158 cases (128 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,247 state residents have died. That's 12 more than Saturday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 95% of hospitals reporting, 885 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's three more than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.71 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. That's 49,575 more than Friday's total. There have been 279,681 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 198,099 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 983 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
