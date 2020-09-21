Monday's COVID-19 update: So far, 3,247 state residents have died

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 800 new cases as of noon Monday, for a cumulative total of 194,381. There were 8,231 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, since Saturday, there were 93 additional cases reported and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,157 (151 cases per 10,000 residents), with 176 deaths.