Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 1,527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,183 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 22,553 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 67,579 cases (12,580 cases per 100,000 residents) and 869 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,807 active cases of COVID-19 and 66,483 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 862 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 76 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 63,813 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,249 total cases (15,485 cases per 100,000 residents) and 336 deaths; Davidson County with 25,665 cases (15,312 cases per 100,000 residents) and 305 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,530 total cases (13,479 cases per 100,000 residents) and 558 deaths; Randolph County with 21,714 total cases (15,114 cases per 100,000 residents) and 308 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,063 total cases (13,255 cases per 100,000 residents) and 193 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 81 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 80% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,867 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,527 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's two fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 316,284 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 298,198 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 77,933 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,834 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 733,834.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.