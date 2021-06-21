Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 458 people hospitalized with COVID-19

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 238 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,010,889. There were a total of 10,216 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 2.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,515 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 33 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.