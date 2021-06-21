Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 458 people hospitalized with COVID-19

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 238 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,010,889. There were a total of 10,216 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 2.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,515 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 33 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 228 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,359 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 13 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,419 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,966 total cases (1,120 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 16,992 cases (1,015 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,855 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 417 deaths; Randolph County with 15,300 total cases (1,066 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,085 total cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 145 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,368 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 28 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 458 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's five fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 256,585 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 240,986 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.73 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.34 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 12,824 from the day before. The CDC also reported 379 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 598,713. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
