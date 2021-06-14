Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, 480 people hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 284 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,008,926. There were a total of 11,620 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 2.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,468 cases (902 cases per 10,000 residents) and 720 deaths. That's an increase of 35 cases since Friday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 378 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,250 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 22 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,160 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,931 total cases (1,117 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,967 cases (1,012 cases per 10,000 residents) and 196 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,832 total cases (963 cases per 10,000 residents) and 406 deaths; Randolph County with 15,285 total cases (1,064 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,023 total cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,292 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 27 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 480 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 17 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 252,358 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 232,903 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.53 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.28 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 9,587 from the day before. The CDC also reported 174 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 597,195.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
