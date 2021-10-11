Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,786 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 29,487 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 65,872 cases (12,263 cases per 100,000 residents) and 845 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,217 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,675 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 104 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 60,614 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,682 total cases (15,151 cases per 100,000 residents) and 323 deaths; Davidson County with 25,149 cases (15,005 cases per 100,000 residents) and 290 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,324 total cases (13,164 cases per 100,000 residents) and 534 deaths; Randolph County with 21,065 total cases (14,662 cases per 100,000 residents) and 299 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,539 total cases (12,679 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 82% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,207 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,152 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 106 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 313,275 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 294,232 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.32 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.21 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. New cases increased by 106,296 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,196 new deaths nationally on Saturday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 711,020.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
