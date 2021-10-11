Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, cases and hospitalizations continue to drop

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,786 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 29,487 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 7.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 65,872 cases (12,263 cases per 100,000 residents) and 845 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,217 active cases of COVID-19 and 64,675 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 843 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 104 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 60,614 county residents have recovered from the illness.