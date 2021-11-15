Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, death toll nears 18,500

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,361 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 26,151 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 69,391 cases (12,918 cases per 100,000 residents) and 901 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,239 active cases of COVID-19 and 68,308 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 50 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 66,189 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,913 total cases (15,877 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,288 cases (15,684 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,798 total cases (13,811 cases per 100,000 residents) and 574 deaths; Randolph County with 22,292 total cases (15,516 cases per 100,000 residents) and 320 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,573 total cases (13,815 cases per 100,000 residents) and 207 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Sunday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,437 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,039 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 322,752 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 302,397 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.77 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.91 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 126,958 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,846 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 759,552.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.