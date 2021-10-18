Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, less than 2,000 hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,599 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 26,341 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,809 cases (12,437 cases per 100,000 residents) and 860 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,391 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,648 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 95 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 62,404 county residents have recovered from the illness.