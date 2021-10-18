Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, less than 2,000 hospitalized

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,599 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 26,341 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 66,809 cases (12,437 cases per 100,000 residents) and 860 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,391 active cases of COVID-19 and 65,648 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 852 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 95 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 62,404 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,005 total cases (15,341 cases per 100,000 residents) and 332 deaths; Davidson County with 25,458 cases (15,189 cases per 100,000 residents) and 297 deaths; Forsyth County with 50,993 total cases (13,339 cases per 100,000 residents) and 545 deaths; Randolph County with 21,441 total cases (14,924 cases per 100,000 residents) and 303 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,812 total cases (12,979 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 102 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 17,536 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,852 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 41 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 314,774 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 296,317 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.44 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 44.8 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 89,404 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,974 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 722,212.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
