Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, more than 600 people hospitalized

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 734 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,025,826. There were a total of 11,837 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,081 cases (914 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 137 cases since Thursday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 321 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,052 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,295 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,019 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,182 total cases (1,132 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,117 cases (1,021 cases per 10,000 residents) and 201 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,261 total cases (975 cases per 10,000 residents) and 427 deaths; Randolph County with 15,460 total cases (1,076 cases per 10,000 residents) and 233 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,194 total cases (900 cases per 10,000 residents) and 167 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, five more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,535 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, 16 more than Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 612 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's 31 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 265,985 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 251,723 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.53 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.87 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 39,719 from the day before. The CDC also reported 329 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 606,526. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
