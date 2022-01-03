Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests reaches record 27.4%

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,258 total cases (18,440 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 29,991 cases (17,893 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; Forsyth County with 61,762 total cases (16,156 cases per 100,000 residents) and 621 deaths; Randolph County with 25,013 total cases (17,410 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,701 total cases (16,153 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 81% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,457 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,722 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 154 more than on Saturday.