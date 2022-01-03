Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests reaches record 27.4%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 12,989 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 43,491 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 27.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 79,667 cases (14,831 cases per 100,000 residents) and 947 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,602 active cases of COVID-19 and 76,875 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 952 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 153 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 71,320 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 31,258 total cases (18,440 cases per 100,000 residents) and 376 deaths; Davidson County with 29,991 cases (17,893 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; Forsyth County with 61,762 total cases (16,156 cases per 100,000 residents) and 621 deaths; Randolph County with 25,013 total cases (17,410 cases per 100,000 residents) and 343 deaths; and Rockingham County had 14,701 total cases (16,153 cases per 100,000 residents) and 224 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 175 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 81% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,457 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,722 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 154 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the latest data available, 335,593 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 315,213 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 53.79 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, the latest data available. New cases increased by 486,428 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,539 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 820,355.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
