Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 4.5%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 562 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,019,298. There were a total of 10,930 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,859 cases (910 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 59 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 272 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,834 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,293 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,850 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,106 total cases (1,127 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,062 cases (1,018 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,113 total cases (971 cases per 10,000 residents) and 427 deaths; Randolph County with 15,400 total cases (1,072 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,150 total cases (896 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,499 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, 16 more than Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 448 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 26 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 263,643 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 249,190 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.02 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.63 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 26,474 from the day before. The CDC also reported 293 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 604,251. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
