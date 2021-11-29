Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, percentage of positive tests up to 8.3%

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,725 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 17,876 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 70,511 cases (13,126 cases per 100,000 residents) and 920 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,229 active cases of COVID-19 and 69,351 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 893 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 48 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 67,228 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 27,387 total cases (16,157 cases per 100,000 residents) and 349 deaths; Davidson County with 26,823 cases (16,003 cases per 100,000 residents) and 315 deaths; Forsyth County with 54,035 total cases (14,134 cases per 100,000 residents) and 579 deaths; Randolph County with 22,604 total cases (15,734 cases per 100,000 residents) and 328 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,951 total cases (14,230 cases per 100,000 residents) and 217 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,714 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,077 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That's 19 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 327,529 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 304,422 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 57% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 48.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 54,232 from the day before. The CDC also reported 534 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 776,070.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
