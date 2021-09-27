Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, still more than 3,000 people are hospitalized, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,665 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 35,977 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,019 cases (11,732 cases per 100,000 residents) and 827 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,851 active cases of COVID-19 and 61,457 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 138 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,775 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 24,632 total cases (14,370 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,282 cases (14,487 cases per 100,000 residents) and 261 deaths; Forsyth County with 48,537 total cases (12,696 cases per 100,000 residents) and 503 deaths; Randolph County with 20,157 total cases (14,030 cases per 100,000 residents) and 281 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,944 total cases (12,025 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 153 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 95% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,235 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,012 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 26 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 313,649 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 294,011 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 11.1 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 42.77 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 130,638 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,177 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 684,884.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
