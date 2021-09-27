Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, still more than 3,000 people are hospitalized, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,665 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 35,977 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 63,019 cases (11,732 cases per 100,000 residents) and 827 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,851 active cases of COVID-19 and 61,457 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 830 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 138 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 56,775 county residents have recovered from the illness.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}