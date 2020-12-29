Moon magic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Employees are demanding changes to its coronavirus protocols after they learned of fellow workers testing positive through social media and word of mouth.
UNCG said it removed Jim Coleman from the job "due to behavior that did not meet expectations for senior leaders," but declined to elaborate.
"I'm just looking forward to new life, and I thank Carla and her family so much for being willing to go on this journey with me," John Brown said of Carla Flores-Ballesteros, who donated one of her kidneys to him last week.
Deputies found 24-year-old Caleb Harris under a vehicle on the side of Interstate 74 East and U.S. 311 South about 3 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.No further details were available.
The roommates split the jackpot and, after paying state and federal taxes, each took home $61,947, the lottery said.
Both facilities had previous outbreaks of the highly contagious disease.
GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man was the victim in a fatal shooting Monday evening on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police said in a news release.
The defensive tackle donated $2,500 to Dudley High School on Wednesday to help pay for tablets.
Deputies responded about 9 p.m. Friday to the 4900 block of Oldway Road to a report of a shooting and found one person with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The latest shooting in the 100 block of Meadowood Street injured two people.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.