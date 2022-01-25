More COVID-19 care options offered, one of them free, as Cone Health sees record number of hospitalizations with the disease

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is offering additional virtual COVID-19 care options — including a free one — for people experiencing coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, the health system said in a news release.

The free COVID-19 e-visits can be found by going to conehealth.com/covidcare or directly through Cone Health MyChart.

The new option comes as Cone Health saw a record 304 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals on Monday. The virtual care options will help people avoid long waits in emergency departments, Cone Health said.

The free COVID-19 e-visits consist of an online questionnaire. A care plan will be sent back within an hour.

On-demand video visits also are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Cone Health MyChart. They allow face-to-face discussions about symptoms with a Cone Health doctor or advanced practice provider. Video visits are charged through the patient’s insurance carrier.

Both types of virtual visits provide information about the next steps for an individual’s care.

