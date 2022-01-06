More COVID-19 testing locations, hours added as demand grows amid surge in omicron variant

Cone Health also has increased its locations, hours and the capacity of COVID-19 testing clinics in Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties by more than 300%, according to the news release. More than 6,000 appointments are available in the week ahead, the health system said. Appointments can be made at www.conehealth.com/testing or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Old North State Medical Society also is conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. No appointment is needed for the clinics, which will be held through Jan. 31.

Starmed Healthcare also is offering testing. Go www.starmed.care/testing or call 336-941-6000 to register for an appointment.

People also can find a nearby testing site using their ZIP code by visiting MySpot.nc.gov and clicking on "find a testing site." This website also has information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 tests are free, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regardless of insurance or immigration status.