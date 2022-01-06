More COVID-19 testing locations, hours added as demand grows amid surge in omicron variant

GREENSBORO — As demand for COVID-19 testing soars, health officials are adding or extending hours and days for testing sites in Guilford County.
Bethany Medical, which has offices through out the Triad and is offering saliva-based testing, said the demand for COVID-19 testing has tripled at its sites in the past two weeks. The medical practice is updating its Facebook page to show which locations have tests available.
Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department also are seeing a spike in testing appointments.
The county is partnering with MAKO Medical, Cone Health and the city of Greensboro in opening a new testing site at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., beginning Saturday and lasting through Jan. 21.
Hours at the Piedmont Hall site are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at https://bit.ly/3HE1gSE.
“With the increased demand for COVID-19 testing in Guilford County, it is our shared goal that community members have adequate and accessible testing options," Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County health director, said in a news release Thursday.
Cone Health also has increased its locations, hours and the capacity of COVID-19 testing clinics in Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties by more than 300%, according to the news release. More than 6,000 appointments are available in the week ahead, the health system said. Appointments can be made at www.conehealth.com/testing or by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Old North State Medical Society also is conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. No appointment is needed for the clinics, which will be held through Jan. 31.
Starmed Healthcare also is offering testing. Go www.starmed.care/testing or call 336-941-6000 to register for an appointment.
People also can find a nearby testing site using their ZIP code by visiting MySpot.nc.gov and clicking on "find a testing site." This website also has information on where to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
COVID-19 tests are free, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regardless of insurance or immigration status.