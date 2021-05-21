 Skip to main content
More COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled at Guilford County schools
More COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled at Guilford County schools

COVID-19 vaccination

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools, to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — More schools across Guilford County will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics, according to a news release from the school district.

Andrews High will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 1920 McGuinn Drive in High Point. This clinic will be in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health.

Appointments are strongly encouraged at all clinics, but walk-ins are available while supplies last. The clinics are open to all community members 12 years of age and older, the news release said.

Students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools.

On June 5 and June 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there will be clinics in Greensboro at Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road, and Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive. These two clinics are hosted by the Guilford County Division of Public Health. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be on site to provide families with assistance as needed.

On June 16, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., there will be a clinic at Dudley High at 1200 Lincoln St. in Greensboro. It will be managed by Cone Health and North Carolina A&T State University. To register for the clinic on June 16, call 336-890-1188.

To register for the other clinics, go to guilfordcountync.gov or call 336-641-7944.

