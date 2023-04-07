Cone Health is stating clearly and boldly its opposition to Atrium Health’s plans for a northern Greensboro community hospital, citing concerns about duplicative services and claims of more expense health-care services.

High Point Regional Health System, an affiliate of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, filed in February a certificate-of-need application with the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation.

Baptist’s proposal is to relocate 36 acute care beds and two operating rooms from High Point Medical Center to a planned $246.5 million Greensboro Medical Center.

Cone stated its opposition in full-page ads in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record. It asked the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation to deny Baptist’s application.

“Overlapping services and facilities concentrated in certain pockets of our communities only amplify already pronounced health care disparities,” Cone said in the ad.

Charlotte-based Atrium issued a statement through the Baptist affiliate in which it said its proposed Greensboro hospital would “ensure our patients have access to the highest quality care close to home.”

“We have an established base of patients with our primary and specialty care clinics and urgent cares in Greensboro. We are now proposing to better serve them with a new, 36-bed hospital — complete with two operating rooms and an emergency department, among other amenities.”

Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said she has met with Cone officials about the proposed Greensboro hospital by Baptist.

“Some of our delegation have signed a letter opposing this move on the basis that it takes beds from High Point where they are needed, and moves them from a low-income area to a wealthy area,” Robinson said.

“It seems to be about money only.”

The process

Baptist has projected getting a CON application decision by Sept. 1 and — if approved — construction commencing by December 2024. The goal is opening by July 2026.

However, Cone’s opposition is likely to cause delays to those projections.

A public hearing is set for 1 p.m. April 18 in Greensboro Public Library’s Benjamin branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway.

Baptist said the proposed campus at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road would provide more health-care services for city residents and surrounding counties.

Cone, meanwhile, opened in May 2022 a 160,000-square-foot MedCenter Greensboro facility at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway that’s just 2.1 miles away from the proposed Greensboro Medical Center site.

The $97 million Cone facility includes an emergency department, ambulatory care center, imaging, physical therapy, cardiology, wellness programs and 13 overall services. It houses a Sagewell Fitness center, swimming pool and teaching kitchen.

Atrium is attempting to fill what it considers as pivotal health-care market gaps — internally and within the Triad — with the Greensboro hospital proposal.

It’s clear from the application that Atrium desires a hospital presence in the state’s third-largest city, which also is the largest city without two competing hospitals.

Atrium also wants to become the first health-care system to operate a hospital in the Triad’s three largest cities.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in February she looked forward to “learning more about the proposal and why the Horse Pen Creek location was chosen.”

“Last year, Cone Health opened a new integrated health-care facility less than two miles away,” she said.

“We have a need for health care in underserved areas of our city. We welcome more health care providers especially in areas where they can really have an impact.”

Cone CEO response

Cone chief executive Mary Jo Cagle said in a statement that the proposed Atrium Greensboro hospital “is bad for Greensboro, bad for High Point and bad for any attempt to keep the lid on health care costs.”

Cagle cited as an example “comparing simple visits to the emergency department for example. $160 at Moses Cone Hospital vs $518 at High Point Medical Center.”

Cagle said the Atrium Greensboro hospital would be designed to send “anyone needing more than basic care will be sent to Winston-Salem — and to higher academic medical center prices.”

She suggested that Atrium and Baptist spend some of the proposed $256 million on modernizing High Point Medical Center and adding new services there.

“Cone Health does not shy from competition,” Cagle said.

“But, let’s be truthful about Atrium’s intentions. They are entering a market — not investing in a community. And everyone will pay for it.”

More competition

Baptist said in the CON application that opening Greensboro Medical Center would be complementary and supplementary to Moses Cone.

“Approval of Greensboro Medical Center will enable Greensboro to match the other top five North Carolina cities in hosting multiple hospital systems and having local hospital competition, which will be a benefit to local residents,” according to the Baptist application.

In the Baptist statement, Atrium stressed that services at High Point Medical Center “will not be impacted” by the transfer of the 36 beds and two operating rooms.

Baptist cited recent infrastructure and equipment investments in the High Point hospital that include opening a high-risk obstetrics clinics, enhancing its intensive care units and advanced technologies, including robotic surgical techniques.

CON purpose

The purpose of the state’s controversial CON laws is to limit or prevent duplication of medical services within a community.

The laws also serve as a disincentive to for-profit health-care providers to open facilities.

Cone indicated its willingness to support additional health-care services in Greensboro — as long as it is not located in the 27410 ZIP code.

Cone claimed that “while competition often results in more favorable pricing, it is not necessarily the case here.”

“Publicly available data shows that Cone Health typically provides similar services at less cost than Atrium Health, across all services and all insurance types.”

Cone also cited that if the CON application is approved, High Point residents would be affected by the shift of the 36 hospital beds and two operating rooms.

Cone said the transfer would “increase the likelihood that High Point patients will be transferred to Winston-Salem for advanced care.”

Cone summed up the ad by saying “denial is not a word or action we take lightly.”

“In fact, it goes against the very fabric of what Cone Health stands for.

“But, in this care, rejection can pave the way for greater acceptance.”

Replanting flag

Atrium would be able to replant a strategic flag as it grows comfortable in its affiliation with Advocate Health, the nation’s fifth-largest health-care system.

This time, the Atrium brand would be front and center in Greensboro.

In June 2012, Atrium (then branded as Carolinas HealthCare System) entered into a 10-year management contract with Cone in which it gleaned valuable operational insight into the Greensboro and Guilford County marketplaces.

That contract ended in February 2020 by mutual consent as Atrium was negotiating with Wake Forest Baptist to expand its collaboration beyond a November 2019 agreement.

That agreement proved to be the catalyst that led to Atrium acquiring all of Baptist in October 2020.

Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro, said that “a health-care market that offers choice may well translate to health-care services that offer more competitive, affordable prices.”

Debbage cautioned that Cone “is never going to take any incursion into their home base lightly.”

“The hope is better choice and more affordable prices but not before, potentially, a protracted regulatory and legal battle, which may delay the provision of improved health services.”

Triad hospital competition

Cone’s official opposition to the Baptist Greensboro hospital proposal stirs memories of the intense competition between Baptist and Novant Health Inc. about opening similarly sized community hospitals in Bermuda Run and Clemmons, respectively.

The major difference between the Baptist-Novant dispute and Atrium-Cone dispute is that Atrium has the CON review gauntlet to undertake with Cone’s facility in northern Greensboro already established.

In December 2009, the health-care systems dropped their opposition to each other’s plans for $100 million hospitals, ending an often-heated 27-month dispute.

The Bermuda Run and Clemmons hospitals are about four miles apart. Each has been focused on providing outpatient surgical procedures to free up space on their main Winston-Salem campus.

Both hospitals gained state CON approval in 2008, only to both appeal the decision favoring their rival, with Novant ending its pursuit in March 2009 and Baptist dropping its appeal as part of the settlement.

“There were times when emotions ran high and some people thought litigation would be the only way to get to the finish line,” said Greg Beier, then-president of acute-care services for Novant.

But the realities of legal expenses of more than $1 million a year, and the prospects of seven to 10 years of litigation and appeals, persuaded the systems to reach a compromise.

Donny Lambeth, then-president of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, said its officials eventually determined that there was a slim chance of its appeal of the Clemmons hospital being approved.

“As we started the steps of litigation, we realized we were wasting resources that could be used to focus on the health-care needs of the communities,” Beier said.

The systems did not offer inpatient bed services until 2017.

Responses

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte, said Atrium’s plan for the Greensboro community hospital is a natural progression given its acquisition of Baptist.

“How can Atrium maintain and advance its market leadership position without maintaining a major branded industry presence in Greensboro, which is the largest urban market in the Triad area?” Plath asked.

“Answer: It can’t. To do otherwise would be like Bank of America having no branches in Greensboro, and simply ceding a growing, profitable and lucrative market to Wells Fargo, which is just preposterous.

“Atrium simply can’t leave the Greensboro market unchallenged for Cone to claim.”

Lambeth, now a Republican state House member from Forsyth County, said the Atrium proposal is sparking “a classic turf war for market share between two large systems.”

“The area being targeted is a very lucrative area, and Atrium could gain new market share in that area that has historically defaulted to Cone. This seems to be the first major attempt by Atrium to flex their muscle as a mega health system with an interest in growing within North Carolina.

“These fights never end well, as this fight could go on for years,” Lambeth said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said Cone could opt to counter Atrium’s incursion into northern Greensboro by expanding Cone’s presence in High Point.

“If this is a problem (transferring 36 hospital beds) for the citizens of High Point, why doesn’t Cone suggest that they should expand their own High Point presence to make up for this deficit?” Madjd-Sadjadi asked.

“Of course, it is unclear whether these beds are needed in High Point since if they are being used by Greensboro residents, moving them to Greensboro may be a superior strategy than keeping them in High Point.”

Madjd-Sajdadi said that Cone’s “biggest argument seems to be that Atrium costs more than Cone.”

“But, that would suggest that Atrium needs to lower its costs to compete with Cone, so why would Cone be worried if they are already the lower-cost provider?”