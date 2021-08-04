Most pregnant women aren't getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and health officials are worried

With COVID-19 continuing its tragic trek, expectant mother Carly White had a difficult decision to make back in March. Should she take a vaccine that had only been approved for emergency use months earlier?

After talking with her obstetrician and hearing stories about unvaccinated pregnant women getting the disease and ending up in the hospital, White decided to get the vaccine. She got her first dose when she was 26 weeks into her pregnancy.

“That was a good option for me, to add even more protection and safety for my baby,” White, of High Point, said at a news conference Wednesday.

“A lot of the moms that were getting sick with (COVID-19) had some bad, bad side effects that could be potentially harmful,” the 34-year-old mother of three said. “As more information came out, it just seemed like the right decision for me to … go ahead and get the vaccine.”

White gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Raleigh, on June 3 at The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Last week, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommended that anyone who is pregnant get vaccinated against COVID-19.