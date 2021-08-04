Most pregnant women aren't getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and health officials are worried

With COVID-19 continuing its tragic trek, expectant mother Carly White had a difficult decision to make back in March. Should she take a vaccine that had only been approved for emergency use months earlier?
After talking with her obstetrician and hearing stories about unvaccinated pregnant women getting the disease and ending up in the hospital, White decided to get the vaccine. She got her first dose when she was 26 weeks into her pregnancy.
“That was a good option for me, to add even more protection and safety for my baby,” White, of High Point, said at a news conference Wednesday.
“A lot of the moms that were getting sick with (COVID-19) had some bad, bad side effects that could be potentially harmful,” the 34-year-old mother of three said. “As more information came out, it just seemed like the right decision for me to … go ahead and get the vaccine.”
White gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Raleigh, on June 3 at The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Last week, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommended that anyone who is pregnant get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill with the coronavirus than people who are not pregnant.
Yet, only about 22% of all pregnant women have received one or more doses of the vaccine, the CDC says.
White’s obstetrician, Dr. Andrea Fernandez, said during the news conference that she hears a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations in regard to pregnancy, breastfeeding and fertility.
Fernandez, who is associate chief medical officer and regional director of women's health services at Wake Forest Baptist Health, tells expectant moms that they’re helping protect their child when they get the vaccine.
“If a mom that's pregnant is infected with COVID, she's more likely to need an ICU and more likely to be put on a ventilator,” Fernandez said.
Plus, ”there’s a rapidly growing number of studies that show that moms pass on their COVID-19 antibodies when they get the vaccine to their babies,” she said.
“This is huge,” Fernandez said, “because we don’t currently have COVID-19 vaccines for infants or newborns.”
As for fertility concerns, Fernandez said data is growing that shows all of the authorized coronavirus vaccines are safe for women trying to conceive.
Women also shouldn’t be concerned about breastfeeding their newborn if they’ve had the vaccine.
Although it’s not clear if breastfeeding can confer immunity, Fernandez said “we are encouraging lactating or breastfeeding women to get the vaccine as well.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as the disease’s more contagious delta variant drove the state’s positivity rate up to 12.2%. That’s more than double the 5% that state officials have said is acceptable.
“What really is distressing to me is that the patients that we're seeing in the hospital right now, they're younger, they're more healthy ... and unfortunately they’re the unvaccinated,” Fernandez said.
Among her Hispanic patients, Fernandez said they have the additional fear of being deported if they show up for a vaccination. She said she’s escorted some to vaccination centers because she wanted them to feel safe about going.
White said she had good support from her family while making the decision to get vaccinated. She also thought about the potential of getting COVID-19 after giving birth.
“If you were to contract COVID," she said, "it'd be really hard to care for your baby.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.