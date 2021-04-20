 Skip to main content
Motel 6 shooting victim has died from his injuries, Greensboro police say
Motel 6 shooting victim has died from his injuries, Greensboro police say

Updated 1:45 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The shooting at Motel 6 is now being investigated as a homicide following the death of the gunshot victim, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

The victim has been identified as Ronald Benjamin Trower, 43, of Greensboro. 

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting at a Greensboro motel early Tuesday, police said in a news release. 

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Motel 6 at 6009 Landmark Center Blvd. and found one person injured, according to police. 

Police did not release any further information on the victim, including the severity of the person's injuries. 

No suspect information was made available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

