Motorcyclist, 18, dies in High Point crash, police say

HIGH POINT — An 18-year-old man died late Tuesday afternoon after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, High Point police said in a news release.
Andrew Shea of High Point was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Market Center Drive near the Prospect Street overpass, police said.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. Police said the initial investigation determined that Shea was driving a 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 east on West Market Center Drive when he lost control of the motorcycle as he entered a curve.
The Yamaha went to the right and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes. Shea was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, police said.
After entering the westbound lanes, the Yamaha struck a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Kevin Freeman, 41, of Archdale. No other injuries were reported.
The accident is still under investigation and no charges were expected to be filed. The release said excessive speed and rider inexperience contributed to the crash.