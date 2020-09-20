Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash early today in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT – A motorcyclist died early today at the scene of a crash on West Green Drive at South Elm Street, High Point police said in a news release.
Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. today and said it does not appear any other vehicles were involved. Speed also does not appear to be a factor in the accident, the release said.
Police are continuing to investigate what caused the accident. The release said the identity of the deceased rider is being withheld until all family members can be contacted.