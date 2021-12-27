Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Greensboro crash on Christmas night

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has died after his motorcycle struck a vehicle on Christmas night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash at the Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

Terrell Crudup, 28, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Freeman Mill Road, toward Coliseum Boulevard, when the crash occurred, police said. A Cadillac Escalade southbound on Freeman Mill Road turned left onto Coliseum Boulevard.

Crudup ran a red light for his direction of travel and crashed into the Escalade, according to the release. The driver of the Escalade suffered a cut to his lip.

Crudup was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and police said he died on Sunday evening from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.