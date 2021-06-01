 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police say
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A Browns Summit man was killed when a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle on Tuesday morning, police said in a news release. 

About 8:15 a.m., Richard Lofton, 45, was traveling east on West Gate City Boulevard on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle. Nikki Baker, 47, of Greensboro did not see Lofton and pulled onto West Gate City Boulevard from Dillard Street, according to police. 

The two vehicles collided and Lofton died from his injuries, police said. 

Baker was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield. 

Police are still investigating the crash, but said neither speed or impairment were contributing factors. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous

