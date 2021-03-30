Motorcyclist killed in Greensboro crash; driver faces misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charge, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening and another man was arrested, police said in a news release.

At about 8:30 p.m., Franklin George Poole Jr., 46, was driving a red 2001 Yamaha XVS1100 westbound on East Market Street at North English Street.

A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Allen Reginald Dawkins was eastbound on East Market Street. Dawkins attempted to turn left onto North English Street on a green traffic light, according to police.

Dawkins, 46, of Greensboro, turned in front of Poole and Poole's motorcycle collided with the front of Dawkins' vehicle, police said.

Poole was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Dawkins, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested and charged with failing to yield to the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Dawkins is in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center under a $50,000 bail.

The investigation is continuing, police said.