Moving from Greensboro, Brenda Schleunes leaves a legacy of creating theater from historical documents, literature

But Schleunes won't be living here.

Schleunes, 81, and her husband, Karl, will move to Charlotte this month. They will be closer to daughter Anna and her family.

Her title of artistic director soon will be more of a consultant role.

"Well, we have Zoom," Schleunes (pronounced Schloy'-nes) said. "I won’t necessarily direct something. But I can easily create and communicate and watch a rehearsal."

Right now, her focus is more on the move and on her husband, who is seriously ill.

Touring Theatre will carry on her legacy.

Four other women have learned Schleunes' unique style of creating plays.

"The ideas come from looking at the society that surrounds you," Schleunes said. "You look at it and say, 'OK, what needs to be commemorated? What needs to be said, if there’s a problem. What needs to be celebrated?'"

Her plays include the civil rights-themed "The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer," "Let Your Children Tell" about the Holocaust, "Star Spangled Girls" about women who served during World War II, and "Mad at Miles," set against the backdrop of trumpeter Miles Davis and actress Cicely Tyson's abusive marriage.