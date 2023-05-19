HIGH POINT — On move-in day for freshmen arriving at High Point University, campus security officer Valerie Baxter says she asks new students for a pinky-promise — in front of their parents — that they will come find her if they need anything, including a hug.

“And they find me every time,” Baxter said Wednesday. “I love move-in day more than graduation. Parents are leaving their babies, and they’re trusting us with them. I tell them, ‘I got this baby.’”

It’s those tight bonds that were spotlighted in an emotional video that recently went viral on social media. It shows graduates taking turns embracing “Ms. Val” as she’s known to them, and Baxter gently patting her heart as she looks lovingly back at them.

The video prompted a call from a “Today” show producer requesting Baxter fly to New York City to appear during a segment Tuesday with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Baxter and a couple of representatives from the university hopped a plane, and soon, “Ms. Val” was introduced to the world.

The morning show’s hosts read several comments that HPU parents posted in response to the video. “They call you a blessing,” Kotb told Baxter during their interview.

On Wednesday, back home and at work, Baxter was still reeling from all of the attention for something she does naturally.

“I’m not a big social media person,” Baxter said as she laughed about her new celebrity status. “First of all, I don’t even know what viral is.”

Baxter, who turns 64 in June, said she has been working at the campus for nearly 12 years. She had been a security guard at Oak Hollow Mall in High Point when she was approached about working at the university, a career move that she says has filled her life with joy.

“The love is out there,” she explained. “Students are getting hugs every day — not just at graduation. This is what I do.”

She said there was a period in her life that she missed precious time with her daughter. This role feels like “an opportunity from God” to be present and supportive for other young people.

“For a lot of girls, she’s like a mom away from home,” student Carlie Saums said. “She’s always positive and can light up anyone’s day ... She knows everyone by name and always has positive comments like how God loves us or how it’s a great day to be alive.”

Pam Haynes, the university’s vice president of communications, said Baxter is much loved on campus and is a “true reflection” of its caring community.

Baxter said she’s never had a bad day on campus. She acknowledges there may be occasional less-than-perfect times, which she doesn’t allow to dictate her day.

“I practice getting past the moment,” she said.

For now, she has no plans on slowing down or retiring. As Baxter’s “babies” leave the nest of High Point University year after year, she enjoys sharing some wisdom with those who take time to listen.

“You know that old saying about if the glass is half empty or half full? Just learn to be grateful for the glass,” she said. “It’s up to us whether it stays full or stays empty.”