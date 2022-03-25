'Music chose us': Fred 'Funki' Mills toured with Sting, recorded with the Rolling Stones and opened for Mother's Finest

GREENSBORO — Fred "Funki" Mills was busy organizing a gathering of the remaining members of his former '70s-era band Funkhouse in Greensboro in 2019 when old footage of them began racking up millions of views on YouTube thanks to a documentary that had just been released.

The group had backed "Funk Queen" Betty Davis, the subject of the documentary, who, with her daring personality and sense of style, was "Madonna Before Madonna," according to late and legendary jazz musician Miles Davis.

Mills and the group of twentysomethings from Reidsville and Greensboro — Mills (keyboards and vocals), Carlos Morales (guitar), Nickey Neal (drums) and Larry Johnson (guitar) — experienced the highs and lows of the music industry, such as sleeping in vans when money was low, but wouldn't have changed anything, he told the News & Record in a 2019 interview.

"Most every musician realizes or knows that we didn’t choose music, music chose us," Mills said.

Mills, 71, who died Feb. 27 in Durham, toured as part of the horn section for Sting, recorded as an instrumentalist with the Rolling Stones and opened for Mother's Finest.

A musical tribute in his honor is scheduled for April 10 at Boston's House of Jazz in Greensboro.

"I am still realizing how big of a deal he was," said his eldest daughter Stevii Mills, an N.C. A&T graduate and iHeart Radio host who was named after musician Stevie Wonder. "I knew that people loved his music and I knew that he had been on stages with all kinds of famous people but he was so humble about his musical journey. He never bragged."

Mills was part of the documentary, "They Say I'm Different," about Betty Davis and an episode of the television show "Tales From The Tour Bus." But his social media sites were full of photos of his family.

"I knew that Daddy was Daddy and that music and family meant everything to him," Stevii Mills said.

Fred Mills was a composer, singer, music director, later-life blogger and archivist for the industry, producing homages to musicians and rallying help for others who had fallen on hard times. He was also a founder and president of Sweet Dreams, a jazz/contemporary ensemble that had a large North Carolina following, a touring artist for the N.C. Arts Council and the founder and president of the Greensboro Jazz Society.

A Vietnam veteran who served two tours before being hired by Davis at 28, he retired from performing full-time in 2014 not long after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

"I didn't realize who I was working with, to be honest," said singer and lyricist Melvin Washington, who was 18 in the late 1980s when he first worked on a record and then later album with Mills, who wrote the music. "I didn't realize how much of an unrecognized superstar he was."

Mills grew up in the Sunset community in Reidsville, where he started a band with other kids in his community. He was 12, remembers Michael Boston, who was age 9 at the time. Mills was the oldest.

"We tried convincing my parents to give us a loan to start a band," said Boston, who would decades later open the namesake jazz club in Greensboro. Finally, they got industrious, eying a neighborhood church with all kinds of musical instruments.

"We would take the screwdriver and take the latch off the door of the church and practice on the instruments, and then put the latch back," Boston said. "One day the preacher caught us and he gave my grandmother, who lived nearby, the key to the church for us to practice when we wanted to — and told us to stop taking the latch off his door."

Mills would later attend Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville and join a group called the Antiques. He didn't play any instruments at the time.

"They told me they needed a sax player so I got my hands on a saxophone and taught myself to play," Mills said in a 2015 interview.

He taught himself to play eight instruments over time.

While on the road with Betty Davis, it wasn’t uncommon for Mills and the other members of the band to find themselves rubbing shoulders with celebrities such as comedian Richard Pryor, boxer Muhammad Ali and actor Roger Moore.

When Davis wasn’t touring, the group found a lot of work playing colleges and nightclubs on the East Coast under the name Funkhouse, and would become trailblazers in the funk era.

“It was their first success on their own,” said Phil Cox, the director and producer of, "They Say I'm Different," the Betty Davis documentary.

Having already been established as “Betty’s band,” they got calls to open up for different acts, including Graham Central Station.

After Davis was dropped by her record label, the guys still found themselves in demand. That was until disco became popular.

It was the end of one era and the start of another.

"You never think it’s going to stop," Mills said in 2019, "and then it does."

Mills, never one to slow down, later created the Sweet Dreams ensemble while working as an artist-in-residence at the Afro-American Cultural Center in Charlotte in 1985. The band's initial goal was to travel to high schools in the state presenting music programs and jazz history to students.

But they became a hit as artists, appearing regularly at nightclubs, formal ceremonies, conventions and college events.

Mills had other acts in which he performed.

And he was helping other recording artists through his studio in Reidsville and others in Greensboro and Kernersville.

Mills produced Washington's solo album, which was test marketed in Europe and was No. 1 on the radio there, but did not have the support of the record company to release it in the U.S. Mills was a musical genius on many levels, he said.

"I was 18 with the No. 1 record in Europe and that was a big deal to me," said Washington, who plays the keyboardist in the Aretha Franklin movie "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson.

"The fact that Fred wasn't recognized as a superstar," Washington said, "didn't make him any less awesome."

Mills contacted Darlene McLendon, who goes by the stage name Almoniya Dfree, when he was working on the remake of the song "Mockingbird" with Capitol Records in 1987. The record company didn't like the remake by another singer, and Mills, who had heard McLendon sing with different bands, reached out to her.

"He said, 'Hey, I've got this song and I'm looking for someone with a unique voice," recalled McLendon, who lived in High Point at the time. "I did not like me singing it at first, but he made you feel confident."

The song was a staple on radio. He was right.

"Fred had a gift," said McLendon. "He saw talent, and even if you didn't see it, by the time you were done you believed in yourself."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

