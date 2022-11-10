Music icon Anita Baker to perform Nov. 18, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Music icon Anita Baker is bringing The Songstress tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on Nov. 18, 2023.

The coliseum announced today that tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Nov. 16 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit visit citientertainment.com.

The tour celebrates Baker’s 40 years in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983. This is the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and it is also the first time Baker will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters, according to a news release about the shows.

Baker, who was born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Detroit, Mich., rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love.” Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums.