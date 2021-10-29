Music industry's 'Black Godfather,' Greensboro's Clarence Avant, to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

“I was so surprised,” Avant said of getting the call. “I had gotten a call from a friend who is on the committee who said, ‘I want you to keep your mouth shut until I finish.’ My daughter had said to him, ‘He’s not going to come unless you put your foot down.’ “

Avant’s daughter, former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, is the wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

It was Sarandos who had gone with him for the final fitting for a custom-tailored but tie-less suit made just for the event.

“I have several bosses,” he said of his wife, Jacqueline Gray Avant, and daughter. “But I don’t do ties anymore.”

Named a Grammy “living legend” by the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2008, he is the oldest of eight siblings born to Gertrude Avant, a domestic worker who raised her children in a small, tidy home in Climax. He still has cousins in the area.

Avant recalled the Black and white neighborhood children playing together with no thought to skin color.

But as was common to the time, he attended the segregated Goshen until eighth grade, and later Dudley High School, which drew its rolls from Black children from a large geographic area.