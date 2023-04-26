GREENSBORO — Organizers are expecting hundreds of people downtown this weekend for the N.C. Muslim Festival.

There will be food trucks offering a diversity of menus including gyros and ice cream, interactive drumming and children's events, according to organizers.

Described as a public family-oriented event, the festivities take place at Center City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The celebration, believed to be the first of its kind locally, is open to everyone , not just Muslims. Muslims are followers of Islam, one of the world's largest religions.

"It's mostly an opportunity for the community at large to come together whether Muslim or non-Muslim and enjoy what Greensboro has to offer, " said Robyn Saleem-Abdusamad, one of the organizers and the event director. "It will also be an opportunity to meet their Muslim neighbors."

Saleem-Adusamad and her husband, who are N.C. A&T State University graduates and Muslim, recently moved back to the area from Dallas.

"We got homesick because our families are here, " said Saleem-Abdusamad, who has a master's degree in public administration. Her nonprofit, the Self-Help Information Network and Exchange, which teaches youth life skills, is the sponsor.

As she settled in locally, she kept thinking about some of the things they loved about Dallas.

In Dallas, Saleem-Abdusamad said that included a variety of public events drawing a cross section of the community. She's hoping to "bring more of that energy" to the Triad.

Festival vendors have already been contracted and are Muslims and non-Muslims, with a range of items from food to clothing.

Saleem-Abdusamad and her organizing committee have been planning for the festival since September. The cutoff for this year's vendors and volunteers has passed, but she hopes that the event will grow in future years. She is encouraged that many of her volunteers are college students.

"We really want to bring neighbors together," Saleem-Abdusamad said.

For more information, go to ncmuslimfestival.com.