'My body, my choice': Crowd protests Cone Health's COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Chanting “my body, my choice,” a crowd gathered outside of Cone Health on Thursday, protesting the hospital system’s recent move to require all staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rodney Davis said he began protesting as soon as he learned that Cone Health would be mandating vaccinations for their employees and volunteers.
He stood outside the hospitals in Burlington and Greensboro for days on his own, a one-man protest. He holds a sign for all passing by to see:
“They were heroes last year,” the sign reads. “Now take an unapproved vaccine or get fired.”
On Thursday, he was joined by more than 200 people who shared his opinion. The crowd included healthcare workers, some wearing medical scrubs.
They held their own signs:
“Essential to expendable” and “stop the mandate.”
Cars passing by the crowd on North Church Street honked in support, while other drivers booed or ignored the protesters.
One woman wearing scrubs leaned out her car window as she passed through the crowd and shouted, “Idiots!”
Davis said he’s protesting in support of his wife, a Cone Health nurse.
After the vaccine requirement was announced July 22, Davis said he came home to find his wife weeping on the bathroom floor.
“She was told if she does not take the vaccine, she’s going to be forced to be fired,” Davis said. “She feels betrayed. She was on the frontlines for two years. Now, all of a sudden, they want to do this.”
The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, announced the decision amid the spread of the virus’ more contagious delta variant. Health officials have said the variant is dominating new COVID-19 cases.
Though the requirement goes into effect Friday, employees are being given a window of time to comply. They have until Oct. 1 to receive the vaccination and must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 8, Cone Health said.
The organization’s stance hasn’t changed in light of the protest.
“We value our team members’ rights to voice their concerns,” Cone Health said in a statement Thursday. “At the same time, we remain steadfast in our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine because keeping our patients and communities safe at all times is at the core of our values and our commitments.”
Davis said he and his wife’s refusal to receive the vaccine stems from what his wife witnessed firsthand in the hospital. He said she’s seen people checked into the hospital, suffering from “deadly” side effects as a result of the vaccine.
“(The vaccine) is not tested enough. They threw it together,” Davis said. “It’s too soon. Nobody knows what the effect of this medicine is going to do to somebody years down the road.”
Healthcare workers began getting vaccinated during the last few weeks of 2020, and vaccinations opened to the general public earlier this year. Of Cone Health’s more than 13,000 employees, 62% were vaccinated as of July 22, according to Patrick Wright, a marketing and communications specialist.
Three COVID-19 vaccines — those from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — were authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Several protesters said their hesitancy in receiving the vaccine stems from its emergency approval.
Angela Collins said she won’t be receiving the vaccine.
Collins, who works in the heart failure clinic, has been employed by Cone Health for 20 years.
She says that’ll soon change if they don’t forego the mandate.
“We have a choice,” Collins said. “We’re not disease-spreading, vile vermin like they’re making us out to be.
“We’ve been here since day one, taking care of patients. There was no outcry then. Why is there all of a sudden an outcry when the shot becomes available? It’s just wrong.”
Collins said she doesn’t support vaccinations, even ones that have received the full FDA seal of approval. She said “everybody responds differently” to vaccines. She hates to think that those pushing for vaccinations will soon try to “force” children into being vaccinated.
“They started with the elderly. They’re going after the unvaxed,” Collins said. “And they’re going to go after the kids next. It’s a worldwide agenda.”
But for people like Heather Hogan, the only “agenda” is trying to protect herself and her family.
In an email, Hogan, a certified nurse mid-wife who works at Cone Health, said she does not want to speak on behalf of Cone Health, but that she “fully supports” a vaccine requirement for staff.
Citing that Cone Health requires an annual flu vaccination and other vaccines, Hogan said the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is “nothing new.”
But still, many of her fellow co-workers are resisting.
“Currently I can’t even eat lunch with some of my co-workers because I know they’re not being as careful, and I would be devastated if I made my child sick.”
Hogan, who has a disabled child at home, has been cautious throughout the pandemic. She received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she could.
“In the end it comes down to science and evidence-based medicine,” Hogan said.
She said she’s sorry that “large numbers” of nurses and other Cone Health staff have “bought into vaccine misinformation or anti-vax propaganda.”
Patients deserve to get care from people that believe in the pandemic, Hogan said.
In North Carolina, 47% of people have been vaccinated. In Guilford County, that number is 48%, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These numbers include children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
These numbers will never reach 100%, due in part to people like Bradley Dixon.
Dixon, who said he worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic but declined to share his place of work, said he’ll never receive a vaccination against COVID-19.
“I did not have a choice when I was vaccinated when I was a child,” Dixon said. “I happen to also not like needles.”
Dixon, who thinks the pandemic and COVID-19 are nothing but a hoax, said he’ll likely never receive another vaccine, especially an “experimental vaccine.” Dixon said he’s “for everyone having the right to have the job they want” without having to go through “forced vaccinations.”
He worries that requirements like Cone Health’s will soon spread to EMS, then government buildings, then restaurants.
“Then private businesses are not going to be able to operate,” Dixon said, “because you think Bradley Dixon is going to take a vaccine? Not a chance.
“I don’t care if I knew 500 people that died that were my close friends. I will not take a vaccine.”
