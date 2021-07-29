'My body, my choice': Crowd protests Cone Health's COVID-19 vaccine requirement outside Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro

After the vaccine requirement was announced July 22, Davis said he came home to find his wife weeping on the bathroom floor.

“She was told if she does not take the vaccine, she’s going to be forced to be fired,” Davis said. “She feels betrayed. She was on the frontlines for two years. Now, all of a sudden, they want to do this.”

The hospital system, which serves Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties, announced the decision amid the spread of the virus’ more contagious delta variant. Health officials have said the variant is dominating new COVID-19 cases.

Though the requirement goes into effect Friday, employees are being given a window of time to comply. They have until Oct. 1 to receive the vaccination and must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 8, Cone Health said.

The organization’s stance hasn’t changed in light of the protest.

“We value our team members’ rights to voice their concerns,” Cone Health said in a statement Thursday. “At the same time, we remain steadfast in our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine because keeping our patients and communities safe at all times is at the core of our values and our commitments.”