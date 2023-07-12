GREENSBORO — Beginning Wednesday morning, N.C. A&T will host a three-day public safety training event involving local, state, regional and federal agencies in Truist Stadium at East Lindsay and Sullivan streets.

The Truist Stadium parking lot will be closed to everyone except training participants during the three-day event. Sullivan Street remains closed to traffic for road work unrelated to this exercise, according to a news release from the university.

The training involves hazard detection alerts. It is designed, in part, to organize a systematic search of the facility and control, locate and identify the source, according to A&T.

“I think it is vitally important that we take every opportunity to be a part of and host trainings like this, as it allows us to continue to improve on keeping our campus community safe,” Travis Auman, A&T’s emergency management director, said in the news release. “All of our local, state, and federal partners play a key role in assisting us during emergencies that impact our campus. Being able to train together in different scenarios like this allow us to work together more seamlessly.”

Along with the A&T University Police and Emergency Management departments, participating agencies include the Greensboro, High Point, Statesville, Winston-Salem and Asheville fire departments; Greensboro and Winston-Salem police departments and bomb squads; Guilford County and North Carolina emergency management departments; North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina National Guard, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A&T’s news release states that about 60 personnel representing some or all of these agencies are expected to participate in each day’s exercises.