N.C. A&T reports first COVID-19 cluster on campus

GREENSBORO — Eight students living in a N.C. A&T residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first report of a coronavirus cluster at any local university during the fall semester.

The university told students by email Thursday night that the cluster was discovered in Pride Hall. Health officials consider a cluster to be five or more closely connected cases.

A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said Friday that the sick students are asymptomatic. Seven of those students have moved to another campus dorm designated for students who need to be isolated or quarantined, he said, and one student chose to go home.

Simmons said the cluster was discovered Thursday during a test of students living in that residence hall. For the past two weeks A&T has done voluntary COVID-19 testing of students who live in university housing on its main campus. A&T plans to expand that testing program to university-owned apartments near campus starting next week "to find out were we are as the flu season begins," Simmons said.

All students living in Pride Hall who weren't tested this week for COVID-19 will be tested Friday, Simmons said. About 350 students live in the three-story dorm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}