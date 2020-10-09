N.C. A&T reports first COVID-19 cluster on campus

GREENSBORO — Eight students living in a N.C. A&T residence hall have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first report of a coronavirus cluster at any local university during the fall semester.
The university told students by email Thursday night that the cluster was discovered in Pride Hall. Health officials consider a cluster to be five or more closely connected cases.
A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said Friday that the sick students are asymptomatic. Seven of those students have moved to another campus dorm designated for students who need to be isolated or quarantined, he said, and one student chose to go home.
Simmons said the cluster was discovered Thursday during a test of students living in that residence hall. For the past two weeks A&T has done voluntary COVID-19 testing of students who live in university housing on its main campus. A&T plans to expand that testing program to university-owned apartments near campus starting next week "to find out were we are as the flu season begins," Simmons said.
All students living in Pride Hall who weren't tested this week for COVID-19 will be tested Friday, Simmons said. About 350 students live in the three-story dorm.
A&T's online COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Monday, shows 17 new cases — 15 among students and two more about employees — reported between Oct. 2-5. Simmons said the dashboard will be updated Friday to include the cluster and other cases.
The university has reported 140 COVID-19 cases among students and employees since July 1.
A&T's total case count is more than at other colleges and universities in Greensboro. UNCG, which has more students than A&T, has recorded 12 new cases on campus this week and a total of 120 COVID-19 cases since July 1, according to its online dashboard.
Greensboro College and Guilford College each have reported fewer than 20 COVID-19 cases on their campuses this semester. Bennett College students aren't on campus because all fall semester classes are virtual.
Simmons said A&T officials told students at an online town hall Thursday night that 4 percent of the 4,000 COVID-19 tests conducted on campus since July 1 have been positive. Last week's positive rate was 4.1 percent, which is roughly 1.5 percentage points lower than the state as a whole.
A&T still appears to have plenty of room to house ill or potential sick students. The university is using just 30 percent of its available quarantine space.
Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published Friday morning.
