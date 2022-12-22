N.C. A&T, UNCG among area universities celebrating December graduates

GREENSBORO — In the midst of the holiday season, local universities and colleges celebrated hundreds of new graduates during recent commencement ceremonies.

For these graduates, college came with the unexpected challenge of pursuing their degree during the global coronavirus pandemic. Leaders praised students for their ability to adapt to change and succeed.

“You’ve shown tremendous commitment and resilience over the past couple of years,” North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in his message to graduates. “This is a day to reflect on what you and your fellow graduates have achieved.”

A&T honored 1,100 students, including nearly 300 graduate students, who participated in commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Also on Dec. 9 at the coliseum, UNCG celebrated 1,486 baccalaureate graduates, awarded 370 master’s degrees, and acknowledged 110 doctoral degrees that were granted in a hooding ceremony the previous day.

UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. spoke to graduates about their perseverance and achievements. Among these graduates:

51% were first generation college students

63% received some form of financial aid

80% worked while pursuing their education

“Spartans are resilient,” Gilliam said. “Spartans persevere. Spartans aren’t afraid of hard work. And Spartans earn what they achieve!”