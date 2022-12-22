 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
N.C. A&T, UNCG among area universities celebrating December graduates

“You’ve shown tremendous commitment and resilience over the past couple of years,” N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in his message to graduates.

GREENSBORO — In the midst of the holiday season, local universities and colleges celebrated hundreds of new graduates during recent commencement ceremonies.

For these graduates, college came with the unexpected challenge of pursuing their degree during the global coronavirus pandemic. Leaders praised students for their ability to adapt to change and succeed.

N.C. A&T honored 1,100 students, including nearly 300 graduate students, who participated in commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“You’ve shown tremendous commitment and resilience over the past couple of years,” North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said in his message to graduates. “This is a day to reflect on what you and your fellow graduates have achieved.”

An A&T graduate waves during the ceremony.

Also on Dec. 9 at the coliseum, UNCG celebrated 1,486 baccalaureate graduates, awarded 370 master’s degrees, and acknowledged 110 doctoral degrees that were granted in a hooding ceremony the previous day.

People are also reading…

The university bell was rung in honor UNCG’s graduates. The December graduates were noted for the perseverance and achievements, which included 51% who were first generation college students and 80% who worked while pursuing education.

UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. spoke to graduates about their perseverance and achievements. Among these graduates:

  • 51% were first generation college students
  • 63% received some form of financial aid
  • 80% worked while pursuing their education
“Spartans are resilient,” Gilliam said. “Spartans persevere. Spartans aren’t afraid of hard work. And Spartans earn what they achieve!”

